🗨️ TELL US: How do you celebrate your Hispanic heritage in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing.

The month is dedicated to “celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America,” according to hispanicheritagemonth.gov.

Our Central Florida region is a melting pot that includes people from all of the countries included in Hispanic Heritage Month.

So, we want to know where, throughout Central Florida, you and your family go to celebrate your Hispanic heritage. It doesn’t have to apply to just this month, it can be anytime you want to embrace your culture.

It also could be any place from a restaurant or event to a family member or friend’s house.

