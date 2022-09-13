Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic heritage: Oakland museum kicks off new exhibit with meet-and-greet reception

OAKLAND, Fla. – The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration Thursday in honor of a new exhibit.

The museum will be hosting a reception in honor of its new “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” exhibit, according to a release.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes | Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves. Here’s what to know | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The reception will give guests a chance to meet the artists behind the exhibit, feature the Street Fusion Latin food truck and will include a performance from by the Don Soledad Group, the center said.

Called a combination art and history exhibition, “La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage” will explain the fusion of Hispanic culture still prevalent in Florida through sculptures and paintings and feature works by famous Florida artists, including Jose Pardo, Jesus Martin and Kelley Baston-Howard, the release said.

The new exhibit will open Thursday, Sept. 15, and run through Nov. 2. Click here to learn more.

Click the button below to sign up for our Setting the Stage newsletter sent out every other Friday afternoon.