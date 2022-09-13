Ocala art museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts, galleries

The Maharajah Flamenco Trio will perform at the Appleton Museum of Art to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

OCALA, Fla. – The Appleton Museum of Art at College of Central Florida is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with free and ticketed events from September to October to honor the different cultures and countries that fall under the Latinx umbrella.

In addition to these seasonal events, the museum installed a new exhibit curated from the permanent collection, “Sintiendo la Exposición,” which shows modern and contemporary Argentinian, Cuban and Mexican artists. Guests can see the sculptures, photographs, prints, drawings and paintings on display through Jan. 8, 2023.

Sandro De La Rosa's "The Awakening" is just one of the many paintings that will be featured in the Appleton Museum of Art during Hispanic Heritage Month. (Appleton Museum of Art)

“Our visionary and philanthropic founder Arthur I. Appleton envisioned the museum as a reflection of the great artistic and cultural traditions from around the world,” Jason Steuber, Appleton director, said in a statement. “Our traditional, modern and contemporary Latin American art exhibitions, musical performances and free events mirror and celebrate our collections and communities.”

Find more information about the events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month below.

Liset Castillo's pieces featuring garlic, a spoon and rice will also be on display at the Ocala museum. (Appleton Museum of Art)

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Maharajah Flamenco Trio Concert

The award-winning Maharajah Flamenco Trio will be in the Appleton auditorium performing their music, including a new song, “Escucha el Mar” (Listen to the Sea), inspired by a work of art from the gallery.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at AppletonMuseum.org or in person at the Visitor Services desk. A cash bar will also be available during the event.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m.

“Latin American Music: Discovery Through Sounds”

Dr. Welson Tremura and Grammy-winning Dr. José Valentino will put on an interactive presentation discussing the historical and cultural elements of Latin American music traditions.

The presentation also features a performance of vibrant musical styles from the Hispanic southern cone, Brazil, and the Caribbean region, spotlighting the importance and richness of its history. Admission is free.

Free First Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Free First Saturday event, co-hosted by CF Student Affairs, will feature a Hispanic Heritage Festival, which includes art activities, face painting, information booths by Hispanic-owned businesses, food trucks, music and more.

Museum admission and activities are free as part of the Free First Saturday event. Vendor booths will begin closing at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.

“Treasures from Aztlan: Hispanic Women’s Voices”

Oral historian, writer and podcaster Dr. Rebecca Dominguez-Karimi will be hosting a talk on how Hispanic women view issues of race and ethnicity in their lives.

This discussion includes an audiovisual presentation, oral histories and local Hispanic history. Admission is free.

For more information, please call the Appleton Museum at 352-291-4455 or visit their website.

