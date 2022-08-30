From trash to treasure: New art exhibit in Sanford features garbage gallery, literally

Mallory Burrell Anderson is one of the artists featured in the "Garbology" exhibit.

SANFORD, Fla. – In art, no material is wasted.

At least that’s the case for Hollerbach’s Art Haus’ new “Garbology” exhibit, which runs from Aug. 25 through Oct. 6 at the 205 E. 1st St. location.

The work of 15 artists will litter the space as they implement trash as their medium, displaying pieces assembled from discarded, found and recycled materials to explore the ephemeral nature at the surface of our consumer-driven world and spotlight the importance of conservation efforts in the face of this phenomenon.

Stephanie Lister is another artist featured in the Sanford gallery. (Hollerbach's Art Haus)

Some of the artists featured also address “the state of disposal through visual exploration of consumption, waste, and the social construction of both material and cultural value,” according to the gallery website.

After all, one artist’s trash is another one’s treasure.

For more information, click here.

