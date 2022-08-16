Award-winning R&B artists hit the Amway Center stage in Orlando

Maxwell, Xscape and Joe will be gracing the Amway Center stage on Aug. 19.

ORLANDO, Fla. – R&B legends are hitting the Amway Center stage in Orlando this Friday.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the only R&B station in Orlando, Daytona Beach’s Star 94.5 is inviting R&B fans to a live concert featuring superstars Maxwell, Xscape and Joe.

[TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach | Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Amway Center.

Maxwell, known as one of the founders of the neo-soul movement and the No. 1 male R&B artist in the world, will be joined by the No. 1 female R&B girl group, Xscape, and Joe, an Atlanta-born soul sensation making his Amway Center debut.

To purchase tickets, click here. Those interested can also discover concert discounts here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: