Opera Orlando kicks off summer concert series focused on women in theatre

ORLANDO, Fla. – Opera Orlando is set to kick off its summer concert series with a new program focusing on women in theatre.

According to the theatre, (DIS)REPUTABLE: the good, bad and questionable women of the stage is a summer program “that runs the gamut of formidable women with varying degrees of respectability and rectitude: from nuns and nobility to harlots and hags with selections from Carmen to The Little Mermaid.”

Opera Orlando said the performance will be headlined by soprano singer Emily Pulley and pianist Ammon Perry Bratt.

In addition, the theatre announced a special season preview presentation will be given by the theatre’s directors.

“This season is very much a homecoming for us, as we are finally able to produce our Main Stage operas in Steinmetz Hall,” Artistic Director Grant Preisser said. “And we have decided to continue that theme of ‘home’ through our concert series by inviting back artists who have become a part of our opera family.”

Pulley has approximately 30 years’ worth of experience performing with opera companies and orchestras both nationally and globally, according to Opera Orlando. The theatre told News 6 Pulley has performed in nearly 200 productions, such as Faust, Die Walküre and The Merry Widow.

Furthermore, Opera Orlando noted Bratt is an award-winning pianist, touring internationally and performing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, Palais Montcalm and Assembly Hall.

Performances in the concert series are scheduled for at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, 21 and 28 at University Club of Winter Park.

Admission includes artist receptions following each concert and light hors d’oeuvres with wine. Tickets cost $45 for each individual concert or $108 for the entire series.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Opera Orlando’s website here.

