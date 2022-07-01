Garden Theatre to perform July Latin-pop musical ‘On Your Feet!’

The Garden Theatre is putting on seven plays and musicals during the 2022-23 season.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Orange County’s Garden Theatre is set to perform its rendition of the Broadway jukebox musical “On Your Feet!” which tells the story of Grammy Award-winning Cuban-American couple Emilio and Glorida Estefan.

According to the Garden Theatre’s website, the musical will feature several songs from the singer-musician duo, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Oye Me Canto” and the eponymous “On Your Feet!”

Before she captivated the world as Grammy Award-winning Latin pop icon Gloria Estefan, she was Glorita. Coming of age in 1970s Miami, young Gloria breaks from family expectations and embarks on a musical journey with bandmate Emilio. On Your Feet! tells the story of this power couple’s rise from humble beginnings to international sensation. Garden Theatre

The show is set to run from July 8 - 31 with several matinee and evening performances. For more information or to book tickets, visit the theatre’s website here.