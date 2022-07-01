Garden Theatre to perform July Latin-pop musical ‘On Your Feet!’

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Orange County’s Garden Theatre is set to perform its rendition of the Broadway jukebox musical “On Your Feet!” which tells the story of Grammy Award-winning Cuban-American couple Emilio and Glorida Estefan.
According to the Garden Theatre’s website, the musical will feature several songs from the singer-musician duo, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Oye Me Canto” and the eponymous “On Your Feet!”
The show is set to run from July 8 - 31 with several matinee and evening performances. For more information or to book tickets, visit the theatre’s website here.