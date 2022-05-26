We are family: Garden Theatre announces theme for 2022-23 season

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Garden Theatre is pulling back the curtain on another season of shows.

For the Orange County theatre’s 2022-23 season, it’s exploring the theme of family and all the sentimentality, drama and discordance that comes with it.

The season, which spans every era from Shakespeare to the ‘60s to the 21st century, officially starts Aug. 26 with a “A Bronx Tale,” followed by “Paper Thin,” “Honk!,” “Stick Fly,” “Next to Normal,” “Something Rotten!” and “Dreamgirls.”

Read more information about each play and musical featured this season below:

“A Bronx Tale”

Runs Aug. 26- Sept. 18, 2022

Based on the critically acclaimed film and play, this musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in 1960′s New York, where a young man named Calogero is torn between his father and his mob boss aspirations, calling into question who he can truly call family.

“Paper Thin”

Runs Oct. 7-23, 2022

Lucrece is calling in the favor that her husband Gerald promised on their wedding night years ago: Divorce. Now, she’s drinking and thinking up the best way to explain it to their son because in this show, the only way to keep the family together is to tear them apart.

“Honk!”

Runs Nov. 18- Dec. 18, 2022

Ugly the odd duck looks different from his other siblings and the barnyard animals won’t let him forget it. So, he sets off on a musical adventure, meeting others and learning to love himself along the way.

“Stick Fly”

Runs Jan. 20- Feb. 5, 2023

A rich, African American family—the LeVays—gather at their Martha Vineyard home for a weekend when the family meets the brothers’ respective partners, a self-described WASP and a middle-class Black academic. The meeting which the play revolves around brings dormant family tensions and secrets to the surface as they discuss the issues of race and class in this play.

“Next to Normal”

Runs Feb.24- March 12, 2023

The Goodmans look like an average American family on the outside— two hard-working parents, two sassy teenagers. But they are all navigating a minefield of mental health challenges. The show takes audiences on a journey inside the minds and hearts of each family member.

“Something Rotten!”

Runs April 21- May 21, 2023

In this musical, two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, are writing their way through the Renaissance, trying to live up to the name and fame of William Shakespeare himself. Nick visits a fortune teller who predicts that musicals are the next best thing in theatre and so the duo set out to write the world’s first one, fighting social norms, family struggles and “The Bard” in the process.

“Dreamgirls”

Runs July 7- Aug. 6, 2023

The Dreams—Effie, Lorrell and Deena—are three young and talented African American singers in the ‘60s as the fight for civil rights wages on. Together these friends get a taste of show business and all the ambition, betrayal and hope that comes with it. Set to a soundtrack of gospel, R&B, pop, disco and more, this smash hit features popular songs such as “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Family” and “I Am Changing.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale starting July 6, with prices starting at $25 and discounts available for groups, youth, seniors and military members. Subscriptions are on sale and can be purchased on the Garden Theatre website. For more information on the season’s lineup, click here.