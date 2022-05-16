Central Florida organizations offering free creative arts summer camps for children

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida Urban League — a group that promotes educational training and entrepreneurship in Central Florida — announced it will be partnering with Central Florida Community Arts to put together free summer camps for local youth in grades K - 8.

According to the CFCA website, the free summer camps will start June 13 and end Aug. 5, with a new camp each week, courtesy of a grant from the Walt Disney Company.

Each camp will focus on a variety of arts-based projects in creative fields, including writing, television production, voice acting, making short films and more.

Students may sign up for individual weeks or the entire summer. Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free lunches will also be provided. For more information or to register a child, visit the Creative Day Summer Camps registration page here.