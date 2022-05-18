Gorillaz to make Orlando tour stop on first North American tour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s about to get a lot more animated when this genre-bending 2D band comes around.

The 90′s electronic dance and alt-indie musical group Gorillaz, known for their groundbreaking virtual act, announced a tour stop at Orlando’s Amway Center as part of their premiere North American tour.

Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz band will be bringing their sound to life at their 7:30 p.m. Orlando performance on Friday, Oct. 21.

The group, who rose to fame with classics like “Tomorrow Comes Today,” “Feel Good Inc.,” and “Clint Eastwood,” said this is their first time performing in the U.S. since a brief stint in 2018.

A special ticket pre-sale is available using the code “FINALE” starting Thursday. Regular ticket sales start the next day, Amway Center officials said. Prices start at $60.

To purchase tickets, click here and for more information on the North American tour, visit the band’s website.