Have you met him yet? Michael Bublé plans tour stop at Orlando’s Amway Center

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold, 2020 Don Arnold/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – You just haven’t met him yet.

But you might be able to when Michael Bublé stops in Orlando as part of his Higher tour. The Canadian crooner will be visiting the Amway Center on Wednesday, August 10.

Bublé, who earned worldwide recognition with his earlier albums “It’s Time” and “Call Me Irresponsible,” is adding this latest summer tour through the U.S. to his repertoire of sold-out stadiums and studio albums.

Ticket prices start at $65, according to Amway Center officials.

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6. For more information, click here.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

