Florence + the Machine to make Orlando stop on Dance Fever tour

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 24: Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs onstage during a Spotify Premium intimate event on June 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florence + the Machine will stop in Orlando during their Dance Fever tour, which features music from their fifth album of the same name, the band announced Monday.

The tour kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 in Montreal, Canada and arrives at Orlando’s Amway Center Friday, Sept. 23, according to arena officials.

It will feature appearances from special musical guests Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg and King Princess, who will join the band during their Orlando performance.

Florence Welch, who said the latest music was inspired by choreomania—a Renaissance phenomenon involving dancing, sometimes until death—and her band will release the album the tour is based on May 13, Amway officials said.

Three songs from the “Dance Fever” album—”My Love,” “King,” and “Heaven is Here”—were already released prior to the debut.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. EST. To purchase tickets, click here.