Paul McCartney to make tour stop in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Paul McCartney’s upcoming, 13-city “GOT BACK” tour will make a stop in Orlando later this year, according to the artist’s website.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said in a statement.

He will perform at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Saturday, May 28.

This marks the legendary musician’s first live tour since his worldwide “FRESHEN UP” shows in 2019 — as well as his first show in Orlando since 2013′s “Out There” tour came to the Amway Center — which will begin in Spokane, Washington, on April 28.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 25, but there are opportunities to get tickets earlier, according to McCartney’s website. Those who sign up for the artist’s newsletter will gain access to “an exclusive pre-sale password,” and American Express Card Members will be allowed to buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, thru 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Here’s the full list of dates and destinations for the “GOT BACK” tour:

Thursday 28 April - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Monday 2 May - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday 3 May - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday 6 May - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Friday 13 May - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Tuesday 17 May - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Saturday 21 May - Winston Salem, NC - Truist Field

Wednesday 25 May - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Saturday 28 May - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Tuesday 31 May - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

Saturday 4 June - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

Tuesday 7 June - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sunday 12 June - Baltimore, MD - Oriole Park

Thursday 16 June - East Rutherford, NJ - Met Life Stadium

Billy Joel is also set to perform at Camping World Stadium on March 12.