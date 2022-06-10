Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Broadway season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broadway is back at Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts.

Whether you want to see six merry murderesses jazzing up a jail, hear an unconventional cacophony of music made by household objects, regale in the larger-than-life legends that are Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Aretha Franklin or toast to life in a Jewish community hidden away in Russia, the Brevard County performing arts center has something for all audiences.

The 2022-23 season, featuring “Chicago,” “STOMP,” “On Your Feet! The Musical – The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and add-on “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” runs from Oct. 13, 2022 to April 11, 2023.

“We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022–2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment that will inspire audiences,” Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild, said in a news release. “It’s important that we further our mission in the Melbourne community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative.”

Learn more about each show and where to purchase tickets below:

“Chicago”

Runs Oct. 13-14, 2022

“Chicago” is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with all that jazz and shimmy-shakes. This Tony-, Grammy- and Olivier-winning smash-hit sensation tells the story of fame, fortune and murder through song and dance.

“STOMP”

Runs Nov. 9-10, 2022

“STOMP” takes audiences on a percussive journey by using everything but traditional musical instruments. The eight-member troupe uses matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and hubcaps to create show stopping sounds and rhythms anyone can enjoy. The performance will feature two new full-scale routines using props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

“On Your Feet! The Musical – The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan”

Runs March 12-13, 2023

“On Your Feet!” explores the inspiring true story of Cuban-American musical duo Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The musical features some of the couple’s most iconic songs, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3″ and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (Add-on)

Runs April 2, 2023

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” gives audiences the Queen of Soul at her finest. The musical showcases Aretha Franklin’s journey through life and music, featuring hits like “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” and of course, “Respect.”

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Runs April 10-11, 2023

“Fiddler on the Roof” finds us in a Jewish community within a pre-revolutionary Russian village as a poor milkman attempts to find love matches for his five daughters. The latest cast and crew bring classics like “Tradition;” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!)” a new life on stage this season.

“As both a fan and an endorser of the fine arts, I thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural season of Broadway at the King Center. It is such a pleasure to be able to feature multiple national touring Broadway productions right here on the Space Coast at our very own King Center for the Performing Arts,” Dr. Anthony Catanese, chair of the Board of Directors at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, said in a news release. “We look forward to embarking upon a second season with The American Theatre Guild as partners in presenting these quality performances for the visitors and residents of Central Florida and Brevard County.”

Broadway season ticket packages are only available at the King Center Box Office or on the center’s official website. Tickets for those who hold a season membership or are interested in becoming a season member are available now by clicking here.