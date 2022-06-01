August arias to fill the air during Opera Orlando’s summer season

Opera Orlando singers (from left to right): Emily Pulley, Kyaunnee Richardson and Susan Hellman Spatafora.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians in need of a night at the opera need look no further than Winter Park.

Opera Orlando in Concert: Summer Concert Series is returning with three 2 p.m. Sunday performances by world-class sopranos on Aug. 14, 21, and 28.

Each concert, held in the University Club of Winter Park, features a different soprano and story.

“This is always a great way to kick-off each season, and I can’t wait to welcome our Opera Orlando patrons and supporters to this signature event as we launch our Opera Everlasting season,” Artistic Director Grant Preisser said in a news release. “It is wonderful to be able to bring back these fantastic singers for our Summer Concert Series where they can really showcase not only who they are as singers, but also, who they are as artists. I know our audiences and fans will love hearing them again in these more intimate and personal concerts that are a perfect reason to get out of the heat and enjoy some stunning music, gorgeous singing, and old friends.”

“(DIS)REPUTABLE: the good, bad, and questionable women of the stage,” starring internationally-recognized Metropolitan Opera soprano Emily Pulley, will take audiences on a journey through the different distinguished female figures who’ve graced our stages and history book pages.

Soprano Emily Pulley will perform at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14. (Opera Orlando)

It runs Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.

“A STAR TURN: from opera to broadway” features returning Opera Orlando soprano Kyaunnee Richardson, who is serving up arias and showtunes alongside pianist Chevalier Lovett.

Soprano Kyaunnee Richardson combines arias and showtunes for her upcoming performance. (Opera Orlando)

It runs Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

“SHE GOES HIGH, HE GOES LOW” showcases the dynamic duo of soprano Susan Hellman, who audiences might remember as Rosalinda in the Company’s “Die Fledermaus” and bassist Andrew Potter, known for gracing Steinmetz Hall as Sparafucile in “Rigoletto.”

Soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora will close out the concert series. (Opera Orlando)

It runs Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the entire lineup cost $108 while tickets for individual performances cost $45. Each admission price includes artist receptions following the concerts during which hors d’oeuvres and Winter Park Wine is served. For more information on the upcoming season, visit the Opera Orlando website.