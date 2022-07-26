Pa rum pum pum pum: ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ coming to Orlando’s Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drumroll please!

The holidays will be here faster than you know it and with them come a cacophony of concerts, including “A Drummer Boy Christmas.”

Multi-Grammy award-winning pop artist for King & Country are putting the country in Christmas during their festive-themed tour. The band, made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, will be stopping at the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday, December 10.

“Yes, we might very well be in the heat of summer - but the holidays will be here before we know it, and with them, we’ll be bringing you A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2022 Tour Experience,’” Joel and Luke Smallbone said in a news release. “Our most elaborate, meaningful, joy-filled - and of course - rhythmic tour of the year, all while celebrating the greatest news the world has ever known!”

Tickets for the nationwide tour go on sale to the general public starting this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $24.99 to $200.

To purchase tickets, visit the Amway Center website or click here.

