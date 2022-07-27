Electric Daisy Carnival lineup revealed for Orlando concert

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival, returning to the Sunshine State this November, announced its festival lineup on Wednesday.

From Nov. 11 to 13, Orlando will play host to dozens of different bands at Tinker Field stadium located at 287 S. Tampa Ave.

In addition to the headlining artists, EDC will feature carnival rides, 3D superstructures, spectacular stage effects and glow-in-the-dark environments.

#EDCOrlando in full BLOOM.🌼⚡️ Reunite with us Under the Electric Sky on Nov. 11+12+13 at Tinker Field as we create endless memories and celebrate #kineticBLOOM!✨ → https://t.co/iFA3QfYegX pic.twitter.com/0pD0SxK0bk — EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) July 27, 2022

