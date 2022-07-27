77º

Local News

Electric Daisy Carnival lineup revealed for Orlando concert

EDC coming to Tinker Field in Orlando from Nov. 11-13

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, EDC, Riff On This, Setting The Stage
EDC 2019 in Orlando. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival, returning to the Sunshine State this November, announced its festival lineup on Wednesday.

From Nov. 11 to 13, Orlando will play host to dozens of different bands at Tinker Field stadium located at 287 S. Tampa Ave.

[TRENDING: No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B | 13-year-old Florida boy battles deadly brain-eating amoeba | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In addition to the headlining artists, EDC will feature carnival rides, 3D superstructures, spectacular stage effects and glow-in-the-dark environments.

For more information, click here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email