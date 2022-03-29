79º

Electric Daisy Carnival announces Orlando dates in November

Electronic music festival returns to Tinker Field

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

EDC 2019 in Orlando. (WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s big electronic music festival is back in November.

Electric Daisy Carnival announced it will hold the annual event Nov. 11-13 at Tinker Field, touting “three magical days of celebrating our love for life, music, and community.”

EDC combines electronic music on multiple stages with rides and art displays, including huge three-dimensional sculptures and glow-in-the-dark environments to create an experience that brings thousands of people to Orlando every year, along with dancers, stiltwalkers, aerialists and circus performers.

Last year, Orlando police estimated that 95,000 people would show up to each day of EDC.

Tickets for this year’s EDC go on sale Friday at noon eastern on the EDC website.

