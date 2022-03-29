Foo Fighters cancel Daytona Beach Rockville tour stop following Taylor Hawkins’ death

Dave Grohl, at left, and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at The Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming tour dates, including a stop at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville, in light of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, the rock band announced Tuesday.

The legendary group, who were set to join Welcome to Rockville’s four-day hard rock and heavy metal music festival lineup in May 2022, was in South America touring when Hawkins died at 50 last Friday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a Facebook post. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

A cause of death has not been declared as of yet, but Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

Hawkins was the Foo Fighters drummer for 25 years, known for playing on the band’s biggest songs, like “Best of You,” and on well-received albums “One by One” and “In Your Honor.”

His last performance was on Sunday in San Isidro, Argentina. On one of his final nights on stage in the country, a video, that’s since racked up hundreds of thousands of views, shows him trading places with band frontman Dave Grohl and belting out a rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” on the mic.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band’s said in a tweet last Friday. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

The 2022 Welcome to Rockville event will still take place at the Daytona International Speedway on May 19-22, 2022, according to the event’s website. For an updated lineup, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.