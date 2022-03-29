Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival swings into Winter Park

MAITLAND, Fla. – The Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival will swing into Independence Square in Winter Park this weekend.

The free festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and showcase 13 bands on two stages.

This weekend concert series has a variety of artists providing live entertainment, including:

Michelle Amato

Bobby Blackmon

Beth McKee band, with an Orlando singer-songwriter

UCF’s Flying Horse Big Band

The Jake and Elwood Blues Revue, a Blues Brothers act

The headlining performances include Grammy award-winning southern blues rocker Jimmy Hall.

Jimmy Hall (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Guests will also be able to sample food and drinks while listening to the music. Sanford Brewing Company will be handing out samples.

Festival admission is free.

For more information, click here.