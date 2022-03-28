Cupid’s Hot Dogs begins soft opening of Orlando location

Cupid's Hot Dogs sign is now up at the first East Coast location on Lee Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cupid’s Hot Dogs started the soft opening of its first East Coast location on Monday.

The franchise is located at 1515 Lee Road in Orlando and is the fifth Cupid’s location overall, as well as the first outside of California.

The restaurant will now be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the owner, Sorot Boyd Chamlongsupalak.

To celebrate the opening, Cupid’s is offering a special deal for the first 30 days of business where guests can make any meal a combo with fries and drink for $1. A combo is normally a $3.75 upcharge, according to Chamlongsupalak.

Cupid’s first opened in California’s San Fernando Valley in 1946 and has stayed largely the same since then, according to Kelly Walsh, who co-owns the business with her sister. The pair is the third generation of their family to run Cupid’s Hot Dogs.

“I think we’ve stayed true to our original menu,” Kelly Walsh said. “We’ve added very few things — like a veggie dog, Chicago toppings — so we just wanted to keep it as simple as our grandparents started it, very minimal changes.”

Chamlongsupalak has plans to open four to five additional Cupid’s locations around Central Florida over the next five years.