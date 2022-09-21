Celebrate culture: Lake Nona Hispanic Heritage Festival brings authentic foods, performances

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Lake Nona will be the place to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday.

Orlando Health, Lake Nona Social and Drive Shack are bringing the community a festival to celebrate the richness of Latin and Hispanic cultures in Central Florida.

The Lake Nona Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022 will feature live shows and cultural dance performances.

Guests will be able to try authentic Latin flavors. There will be food vendors from Puerto Rico, Peru, Mexico, El Salvador and more, organizers said.

For those bringing the entire family, the festival will offer kids crafts, face paintings, and photos with Disney characters.

The festival will be held at Drive Shack. Tickets are $5 plus tax. Children 12 and under have free admission.

For more information, click here.

