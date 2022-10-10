Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park

Nach-yo burger with bacon jam, Doritos, cheddar cheese, and bacon aioli on a brioche bun from Mason Jar Provisions.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening.

The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu consists of Southern classics like mac & cheese, hush puppies and chicken and waffles, alongside burgers, salads and sandwiches.

The restaurant is run by the same owner as Mason Jar Provisions which closed up shop in Orlando’s Thornton Park in June. Some of the menu will likely look familiar to customers of the previous location

Mason Jar Provisions only offered counter service and relied on seating and alcohol sales from Burton’s Thornton Park next door. Hen & Hog has its own seating and it also features a full beer and wine menu.

