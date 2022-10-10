Hot meals given to Hurricane Ian victims in Orlando

Orlando leaders have partnered with Denny’s and Onyx Magazine to make hot meals available for people recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The Denny’s 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner has traveled across the United States since 2017 to serve free breakfasts to those impacted by natural disasters.

During a stop, pancakes, sausage and coffee were provided at Lake Lorna Doone Park.

“We’re certainly appreciative of this act of kindness,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson, who is from south Florida, helped bring the diner to Orlando by getting in contact with District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill after the storm hit.

“This is not just a westside effort,” Hill said. “This is an Orlando effort that’s going to many of those that you’ve seen in Orlovista. They’re even going into the county.”

Denise Ward was among those getting a hot meal while taking a pause from storm recovery on Monday.

“I think this is a good idea,” Ward said. “A lot of people have a lot of cleaning up they’re still doing and just to give them a little break. This is great.”

Ward said she’s still cleaning up debris, along with several other neighbors off Sunset Lake.

“I saw some of my neighbors, how far the lake went up in their yard and it got into their back doors,” Ward said. “I don’t have any damage in my house. I had damage in my garage, and I was standing in water up to my ankles.”

As cleanup continues, Ward said she considers herself lucky. She said she’s helping her neighbors recover and is grateful for outreach efforts.

“I think that it shows that we are a community, and we can come out and support one another,” Ward said.

The Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner will serve up free breakfast at Lake Lorna Doone Park Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 2 p.m.

