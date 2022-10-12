Hispanic Heritage Month: Disney Springs celebrates Hispanic and Latin American cultures through art

A sign near one of the entrances to Disney Springs is seen Monday, May 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As Walt Disney World shops and restaurants prepare to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it's posting a warning about the dangers of coronavirus advising guests that they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. (AP Photo/(John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla – As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, Disney Springs celebrates diversity by highlighting the work of Latino artists on their murals.

The Disney Springs Art Walk - better known as canvas of expression- was launched in May of 2022. The goal was to share stories through art by featuring both local artists and artists from around the world.

This month, two Latino artists brought their creations to the art walk. Leo Gómez is one of the artists featured. He says his favorite part is how each wall represents the background of different artists.

“My wall represents the Latino cultures. It’s all about family, friends and being together. It’s about cherishing those that we love,” Gómez said.

David “Don Rimx” Sepulveda is a Puerto Rican artist, his work is also featured on the Disney Springs’ Art Walk. The title of his piece is “The Golden Flower.”

“My piece is based on a story from Puerto Rico. I just want to talk about our culture, and how we can be influenced by our ancestors, and how we connect with other people through art,” Sepulveda said.

The celebration of diversity doesn’t stop with these artists, Disney Spring will feature the work of Eduardo Kobra, a world-renowned Brazilian street artist.

For more information on Disney Springs Art Walk, click here.