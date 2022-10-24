Bugging out: theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events.

But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try something a little more interesting.

How about desserts that feature real bugs or are inspired by the creepy critters?

See the juicy details and where to find some of the sweet treats at select Halloween events below.

Howl-O-Scream - SeaWorld Orlando

Chocolate Covered Ant Pretzel Rods at Howl O Scream (SeaWorld)

Head over to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream event.

The Halloween event runs select nights through Oct. 31 and the food and beverage teams are serving up a whole bunch of bug offerings at its “Crawling Cravings” food stand.

Grasshopper Tacos at Howl O Scream (SeaWorld)

“Scare zones and haunted houses are not the only things bringing in guests to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando. We are so excited to showcase specialty food and beverage items this year. There is something for everybody, including the most adventurous eaters like Chocolate Covered Ant Pretzel Rods, Grasshopper Tacos and a Chipotle Cricket Sandwich – which have real bugs on them,” said Ty Robinson, SeaWorld Orlando’s Vice President of In-Park Revenue. “There are also specialty cocktails like our Scratch Blood Bags and Siren Cocktails that will give guests some liquid courage to experience the terror that await them at Howl-O-Scream.”

The Chipotle Cricket Sandwich and Grasshopper Tacos will cost you $10.99, the Ant Pretzel Rods are $6.99.

Salt & Straw - Disney Springs

Salt & Straw's Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters. (Salt & Straw)

Oregon based ice cream shop, Salt & Straw at Disney Springs is known for churning up some unique and interesting flavors.

For a limited time, the shop is offering guests the chance to try its Ice Scream Series of flavors.

Sure, you could try the Great Candycopia, Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread or Black Cat Licorice & Lavender flavors - but we tried the Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters.

“October means Halloween, Halloween means haunted houses, trick-or-treating, Jack O’lanterns, bugs galore, and cauldrons full of potions. With every bite of every flavor of this month’s menu, you’re transported into a classic Halloween trope,” Salt & Straw said in a statement.

Salt & Straw flavors at Disney Springs (WKMG)

The matcha ice cream is packed with flavors including toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets. According to Salt & Straw’s website, Oakland California based company, Don Bugito, partnered with them to provide the scrumptious insects.

Halloween Horror Nights - Universal Orlando

Maggot Covered Cheese Dog (Universal Orlando)

Universal Orlando is cooking up a “killer” menu for guests at Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

The event features an original haunted house called “Bugs: Eaten Alive” where guests try and escape swarms of revolting insects.

Following that experience, guests can further their creepy experience by trying a “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog.”

Before you think too much into it, let’s be clear - this offering does not include real maggots, but it does look like it. You can find this offering at the pumpkin booth in between Simpson’s Land and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley.

The food is a Korean style corn dog rolled in puffed rice and topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds. It costs $9.49, plus tax.

Bugs: Eaten Alive (Universal Orlando)

You can try this bug-inspired dish and many more during Halloween Horror Nights which runs through Oct. 31.

