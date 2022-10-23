State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect.

The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line and posted again at 8:25 p.m. that the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office “has their suspect in custody” and the road was reopened.

UPDATE: @SeminoleSO has their suspect in custody and the road is reopening. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/sYtNHHnpbT — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 23, 2022

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office later said that Orange County was pursuing the suspect’s vehicle due to a warrant from Lake County for armed burglary when the vehicle crossed into Seminole County.

The suspect jumped from the vehicle and into a body of water near the Sanford Boat Works & Marina, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect stayed in the water for about an hour and a half before he was captured. He was in the process of being booked into the Seminole County jail on Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

