Man found in crashed car dies from gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, deputies said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m. after receiving reports about a car crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man inside the crashed vehicle who had been shot, the release shows.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

No further details were provided about what led up to the crash or any possible suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

