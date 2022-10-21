Florida man faces manslaughter charge after shooting, killing son he mistook for burglar

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A father faces a charge of manslaughter after mistakenly shooting and killing his 19-year-old son earlier this year, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, Sumter County deputies responded 2550 County Road 673 in Webster after receiving reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

Upon arrival, deputies found that 51-year-old Lindsay McGeorge had shot and killed his son after mistaking him for a burglar, the release shows.

Deputies said McGeorge told them he had seen three people trying to get into his home, claiming one of them had been armed with a handgun, though deputies cleared the scene as unfounded.

Following an investigation, deputies announced Thursday that McGeorge would face charges of negligent manslaughter in his son’s shooting death.

According to the sheriff’s office, McGeorge was already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges, including violation of injunction for protection against stalking, and custody of firearm or ammo in violation of risk protection order.

