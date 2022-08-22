Father shoots, kills son he mistook for burglar, Sumter deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies responded to a Webster home Saturday evening after a father mistakenly shot and killed his son whom he mistook for a burglar, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Saturday evening, deputies had responded to the home at 2550 County Road 673 after 50-year-old Lindsay McGeorge reported seeing three people try to enter his home, one of whom was armed with a handgun, deputies said.

Deputies said they cleared the scene as “unfounded.”

Later in the evening, deputies again went to the residence after the man mistakenly shot and killed his 19-year-old son, Jaiden McGeorge, who he believed was a burglar, deputies said.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Lindsay McGeorge, though an investigation is active and ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621 or call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

No other information is available at this time. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.

