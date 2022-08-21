Man found shot on Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot early Sunday by another man on South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement its deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a shooting at 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail, the address of Stars Men’s Club. The sheriff’s office has not clarified at the time of this report whether the shooting occurred at, in or near the nightclub.

Deputies located a man in his 30s who had been shot, officials said. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the person who shot him — described only as an adult male — cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

