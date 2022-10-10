Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.

The male was thrown from his bike and died, according to a news release.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu traveling behind the Trailblazer hit the bike before the vehicle could stop.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the victim’s identity.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries while the driver and the passenger of the Malibu were not hurt.

