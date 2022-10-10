84º

Cyclist hit, killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say

Crash happened in area of State Road 471, just south of State Road 50

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A male cyclist is dead after he was hit and killed while riding his bike in Sumter County Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the cyclist was traveling south on State Road 471, just south of State Road 50, around 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit him.

The male was thrown from his bike and died, according to a news release.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu traveling behind the Trailblazer hit the bike before the vehicle could stop.

Investigators did not release any additional information about the victim’s identity.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries while the driver and the passenger of the Malibu were not hurt.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

