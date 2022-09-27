76º

38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says

Crash happened near intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, troopers say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release.

Troopers said the woman was pulling out of Circle K convenience store as a pickup truck was driving west on CR-476.

Investigators said the woman drove the sedan into the path of the pickup, which then slammed into the side of the car. The crash caused the pickup to flip and the sedan wound up on the eastbound shoulder of CR-476, according to the release.

The woman in the sedan died while she was being taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were not hurt in the wreck.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

