38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release.

Troopers said the woman was pulling out of Circle K convenience store as a pickup truck was driving west on CR-476.

Investigators said the woman drove the sedan into the path of the pickup, which then slammed into the side of the car. The crash caused the pickup to flip and the sedan wound up on the eastbound shoulder of CR-476, according to the release.

The woman in the sedan died while she was being taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were not hurt in the wreck.

