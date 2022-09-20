Sumter County 91-year-old found; Silver Alert canceled

Stanley Bukowski, 91, lives along Yucatan Way in The Villages, and he was last seen Monday heading to a Publix at Lady Lake in Lake County, deputies said.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert issued Monday evening for a 91-year-old Sumter County man was canceled after he was located, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley Bukowski, 91, was last seen Monday heading to a Publix at Lady Lake in Lake County, deputies said.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to deputies, Bukowski was last seen wearing a polo, shorts and grey sneakers. He was driving a 2009 seafoam-green Toyota Corolla with a Florida license tag reading “EELP12,” deputies said.

At 10:43 p.m., it was announced that Bukowski was found and that the Silver Alert was canceled.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: