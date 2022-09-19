Gunman arrested after man, woman hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

A gunman was arrested after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting late Sunday in downtown Orlando, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A gunman was arrested after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting late Sunday in downtown Orlando, police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight near South Court Avenue and East Pine Street and the suspected gunman, later identified as 32-year-old Wulner Durand, was taken into custody after fleeing the area, according to officers.

Orlando police said a crowd had gathered in a street after a fight broke out. Durand opened fire and two people were struck, police said.

According to the department, the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in front of 23 S. Court Ave. The man was found inside Celine nightclub at 22 S. Magnolia Ave. after he was grazed by a bullet, according to police.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Durand was found near East Church Street and South Orange Avenue in possession of a firearm, police said.

Officers said Durand faces multiple charges for two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and for carrying a concealed firearm.

He is currently booked in Orange County jail.

Orlando police say a full downtown detail was on duty Sunday, and that’s why the suspect was caught so fast. They are not providing any other information right now.

No other details have been released.

