Plane crashes in New Smyrna Beach after engine failure, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in New Smyrna Beach Thursday evening after what a pilot reported as an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department.

The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about 5 p.m., officials said.

Two people were on board the craft, though officials said the occupants were able to exit the plane safely with no injuries.

The FAA is currently investigating the crash.

