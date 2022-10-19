No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days

It’s the most spooktacular time of the year and to celebrate, we want to see your Halloween decorations.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses.

The Halloween celebration will be in Downtown Winter Garden. Guests will be able to take some selfies at the fall-themed photo stations or visit the hay maze at City Hall.

Each day, there will be a special event. Here’s the schedule:

Halloween Animated Light Show:

Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City Hall, 300 W. Plant St.

Harvest Sidewalk Sale & Stroll:

The outdoor sidewalk sale will have a spooky-themed decor. Restaurants will feature seasonal menus and special prices for guests.

Oct. 21

Daylong

Historic Downtown

Halloween Movie Series at the Garden Theatre:

Featuring classic movies for the spooky season.

Oct. 29 through Oct. 30

Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St.

To purchase tickets and check movie times, click here

Halloween at Winter Garden Farmer’s Market:

Fall-themed market with lots of pumpkins, live music and a kid’s zone.

Oct. 29

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Pavilion, 104. S. Lakeview Ave.

Downtown Winter Garden Trick or Treat Trail:

19 local shops will host the trick-or-treat down the candy trail.

Oct. 29

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Downtown

Spooky Caboose at the History Center:

Oct. 31

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winter Garden History, Education, and Visitors’ Center, 21 E. Plant St.

Street Performances:

There will be different street performers bringing surprises to the community.

Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31

Evenings

Create a Haunted House:

Families will have the chance to make a Haunted House out of a cereal box on a base.

Oct. 22

From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

$30 per house for 1 adult and 1 child

SOBO Art Gallery, 127 S. Boyd St.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Halloween Experience is hosted by the City of Winter Garden. For more information visit their website.

