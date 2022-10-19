No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses.
[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
The Halloween celebration will be in Downtown Winter Garden. Guests will be able to take some selfies at the fall-themed photo stations or visit the hay maze at City Hall.
Each day, there will be a special event. Here’s the schedule:
Halloween Animated Light Show:
- Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31
- From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- City Hall, 300 W. Plant St.
Harvest Sidewalk Sale & Stroll:
The outdoor sidewalk sale will have a spooky-themed decor. Restaurants will feature seasonal menus and special prices for guests.
- Oct. 21
- Daylong
- Historic Downtown
Halloween Movie Series at the Garden Theatre:
Featuring classic movies for the spooky season.
- Oct. 29 through Oct. 30
- Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St.
- To purchase tickets and check movie times, click here.
Halloween at Winter Garden Farmer’s Market:
Fall-themed market with lots of pumpkins, live music and a kid’s zone.
- Oct. 29
- From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Downtown Pavilion, 104. S. Lakeview Ave.
Downtown Winter Garden Trick or Treat Trail:
19 local shops will host the trick-or-treat down the candy trail.
- Oct. 29
- From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Historic Downtown
Spooky Caboose at the History Center:
- Oct. 31
- From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Winter Garden History, Education, and Visitors’ Center, 21 E. Plant St.
Street Performances:
There will be different street performers bringing surprises to the community.
- Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31
- Evenings
Create a Haunted House:
Families will have the chance to make a Haunted House out of a cereal box on a base.
- Oct. 22
- From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- $30 per house for 1 adult and 1 child
- SOBO Art Gallery, 127 S. Boyd St.
- To purchase tickets, click here.
The Halloween Experience is hosted by the City of Winter Garden. For more information visit their website.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: