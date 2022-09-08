Complete guide to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is preparing to scare up some Halloween fun during its 2nd annual Howl-O-Scream event.

Beginning Sept. 9, guests will get the chance to experience a bigger and more terrifying line-up featuring five haunted houses, seven scare zones, roaming haunts, live shows and bars.

[TRENDING: Shark attacks, kills woman who was on cruise that set sail from Port Canaveral | Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“When night falls, things take an ominous turn as a cast of creepy characters emerge from the depths and lure guests into worlds of horror. Guests must evade angry haunts as they rampage through scare zones or seek shelter indoors, only to find they have entered a house of horrors,” leaders described in a news release. “Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more haunted houses, more scare zones, more coasters and more unexpected frights than the Inaugural Fear—making it a can’t miss experience for haunt fans and thrill seekers alike.”

In addition to the haunted houses and scare zones the theme park will also have a number of attractions open.

Howl-O-Scream map for 2022 map (SeaWorld)

See descriptions on haunted houses and scare zones below.

Haunted Houses

Blood Beckoning (New)

(SeaWorld Orlando)

It’s time you learned that not all sirens are the same. Welcome to the underworld, where the abandoned and forgotten dwell in shadows. There’s no turning back now because she’s here, waiting for you. Her name is Scratch, and beauty is in her blood. You have just what she and her disciples need to sustain their allure. It’s racing through your veins right now.

Ad

Sirens of the Seas (New)

(SeaWorld)

This ship sure doesn’t look like the pictures. Where’s the sparkling pool and the to-die-for buffet? No, there are terrible things on deck here. Every crumbling gangway and decaying stateroom is crawling with restless souls. Maybe those wild siren stories were true after all. You better say “bon voyage” to your chances of making it back to port. But don’t worry, the crew will be right with you…everywhere you turn.

Dead Vines - Root of all Evil

(SeaWorld)

Something is stirring among the trees. A shiver runs down your spine as you creep forward, one timid step at a time. Is this jungle alive…or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil. She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine.

Captain’s Revenge – Drowned in Darkness

Ad

(SeaWorld)

Lilting melodies and whispers of untold fortune lured you aboard. Now those haunting echoes have been drowned out by howling winds and crashing waves. You may just find yourself a permanent part of this crew, driven mad by cursed treasure and doomed to face the fury of the sea. Darkness is here, and she’s not letting you violate her waters and escape to shore. Make no mistake: Your ship has not come in.

Beneath the Ice

(SeaWorld)

In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but doubt is creeping in. Was that laughter, or the wind? That shiver you feel isn’t just from the cold. These chambers aren’t just frozen tombs. They’re pulsing with unspeakable horrors, and you’ll have to stay frosty and alert to survive.

Scare zones

Sea of Fear

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

The growing dread couldn’t keep you from being lured here. You’ve finally reached their gathering place…the portal to all the terrors you’ve only heard whispers of. They’re already here, lurking in the shadows and crevices, ready to bring you into the fold. It’s time to dip your toe in the water. Just don’t expect a friendly welcome.

Ad

Terrors of the Deep

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

There’s something different here…a presence, ancient and foreboding. Perhaps the lost city wasn’t all peace and prosperity. Why does that statue look so terrified? Things are moving all around you, as though long-captive creatures have finally escaped their watery prison. The legends are true. The curse is real. Will you survive to tell the tale?

Cargo Carnage

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

This is no ordinary shipping delay. There’s a much more sinister presence lurking in and around these crates, ready to swoop in at any moment. They’re out for blood, and you’re just the supplier they’ve been waiting for. Do your best to make it through unscathed. Just remember, you can’t spell “freight” without fright.

Cut Throat Cove

(McReynolds)

This is it…the site of that horrific shipwreck. Those marauding pirates were too arrogant to see their downfall coming, and now they’re doomed to wander through a sea of gruesome reminders. Their souls are restless, and their anger is real. They’ll never stop seeking revenge on those who’ve escaped their ghostly fate.

Ad

Frozen Terror - Alive in the Ice

(SeaWorld)

You might think you’re a safe distance from the snow-entombed research facility, but you’re not free from the frozen horrors. This inhospitable Arctic wasteland is swarming with icy, subhuman walkers. They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them.

Deadly Ambush

(SeaWorld)

The year is 1961. You’ve wandered into a quaint campground, nestled in nature. It might sound like a dream, but a new nightmare has just begun here. What’s happened to the campers? Creatures are emerging from the darkness. There’s nowhere to hide, and no park ranger to rescue you. Get back to civilization now, before it’s too late.

Witchcraft Bayou

(SeaWorld)

The cult is growing, and the lure is powerful. It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down.

Ad

Terrifying Shows

Monster Stomp

(SeaWorld)

In the misty corners of Victorian-era London, a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Watch him take the stage in a way you’ve never seen before in this modern rock and rhythm spectacular. Hold onto your seat as electrifying percussion, dancing, and singing combine for a show that’s as darkly entertaining as it is exhilarating.

Siren’s Song

Siren performing during all-new show Sirens' Song at SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream 2021 event (McReynolds)

Who’s behind all these ominous occurrences? Here’s your chance to find out…if you have the courage to face her, and all the others she’s summoned to help her carry out the carnage. Prepare for special effects, hypnotic dancing, and spine-chilling savagery in this outdoor spectacle. This is the story of the sirens, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Lurking in the Depths: An Adventurer’s Tale (New)

(SeaWorld)

You’ve studied the clues. You’ve heard the haunting song. You’ve seen the terrors emerging. Now get a firsthand account from Sam “Hud” Hudson, the famed explorer and siren hunter who’s been on the trail all along. What hysterical moments will surface? How does he face down the horrors? You never know where an adventurer’s tale might lead.

Ad

Bar Experiences

Allura’s on the Rocks (New)

(SeaWorld)

If your mouth suddenly feels dry, it may be because you’ve just encroached on her lair. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of spirits here to quench your thirst and calm your nerves. Settle in and try to unwind…and if you think you hear a hissing sound, don’t investigate. Remember, one look in the wrong direction could turn you to stone.

Longshoremen Tavern

(SeaWorld)

This year, there be a new tavern in port where pirates warm their bellies with flamin’ rum. You might hear tales of mythical monsters and intrepid adventurers. You might discover an old SeaWorld treasure that’s been (partially) resurrected. Take a break from the sirens and squalls and plant your weary hides here. The Longshoremen are dying to entertain you.

Tormented

(SeaWorld)

This is one place where a cold frosty one is a good thing. Take refuge from the wintry terrors of the Arctic hellscape outside and do a little refueling here. If you’re feeling mischievous, you can even join in and frighten your fellow expeditioners while they’re braving the horrors beneath the ice. How’s that for refreshing?

Ad

Poison Grotto

(SeaWorld)

What’s your poison? Unwind with a refreshing concoction and explore the enticing atmosphere of this unearthly lounge. It’s a fleeting escape from the deadly vines and savage servants nearby. Just be sure to keep your eyes open and pay proper respect to the one who lured you in. You’re her guest here, and she’s always watching.

Sirens’ Last Call

(SeaWorld)

Creatures of the shadows need a place to play too. Could it be this rusted-out underground warehouse? Glance around and do your best to blend in. The regulars here are devoted followers of the sirens, and they know how to spot an outsider. Be sure to pay homage to them by trying the bar’s signature drink, “The Siren’s Kiss.”

Tickets

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

Howl-O-Scream 2022 runs select nights Sept. 9 - Oct. 31 at SeaWorld Orlando beginning at 7 p.m.

Single night tickets start at $104.99, plus tax.

Unlimited visit ticket, without blockout dates start at $164.99, with blockout dates $149.99.

Two park ticket (including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Tampa) starts at $169.99.

SeaWorld Orlando pass members can get the best price on Howl-O-Scream tickets by logging online here

For more information about SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream and to purchase tickets, click here.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.