Crash with pickup attempting to pull stuck vehicle in Orange County kills 1, seriously injures 2, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Orlando man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday when the man’s pickup truck was hit by a sedan as he tried to pull a vehicle stuck on the side of Dallas Boulevard in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 1:05 a.m. just south of Oberly Parkway, troopers said. As the Orlando man attempted to pull another driver’s pickup truck back onto the roadway from the east shoulder, a 27-year-old Orlando woman traveling northbound on Dallas Boulevard in the sedan did not notice the stopped vehicles, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the sedan collided with the left front side of the Orlando man’s pickup truck, causing the truck to overturn onto the east shoulder and strike two pedestrians who were standing nearby: a 20-year-old Orlando woman and a 17-year-old girl from Cocoa. Those two were taken to a hospital with serious yet non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

The Orlando man was ejected from the pickup truck as it overturned and suffered fatal injuries as a result, troopers said.

Troopers believe the Orlando man was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash, according to the report. A 17-year-old Orlando boy in the stuck pickup truck was not injured in the crash, and the woman who drove the sedan sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

An investigation of the fatal crash remains active and charges are pending at time of writing, the report states.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

