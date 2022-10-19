Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-4 off-ramp to SR 436

Deadly crash on the I-4 eastbound off ramp to S.R. 436

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash is backing up traffic on the Interstate 4 eastbound off-ramp to State Road 436 in Seminole County.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Off Ramp from I-4 Eastbound to the SR 436 interchange is closed at this time for an accident. Drivers are advised to use caution and seek alternate route. https://t.co/JVBJeix4Q2 — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) October 19, 2022

The wreck is visible on traffic cameras in the area. The video shows several cars stopping in the right turn lanes, including a red car that is straddling two lanes.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash. The Florida High Way Patrol’s website lists the crash as having at least one fatality, but no other details on the victim or victims have been made available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

