Orlando flight instructor ID’d in fatal small plane crash in South Florida

Antony Yen, an Orlando flight instructor who died in a plane crash in South Florida, according to federal investigators.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An Orlando flight instructor is one of two people who died in a plane crash in South Florida earlier this week, according to federal investigators.

Investigators identified the flight instructor as Antony Yen and the passenger, a student pilot named Jordan Hall, as the two who died on Monday when their small plane crashed in Miramar.

Orlando flight instructor killed when plane crashes into Florida home

Officials said the plane the pair was flying had been undergoing maintenance and was on a test flight at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and is looking into the possibility the plane was leaking fuel before it went down.

