Man killed after utility vehicle falls on top of him in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Redick man was killed after he was ejected from a utility vehicle, which then fell on top of him in a Marion County driveway Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a private driveway located at 6000 NW Hwy 329, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

A crash report shows the 41-year-old man was driving a Kubota utility vehicle south in the driveway when he veered off the road onto the right shoulder. Troopers said he then drove through a curve and collided with a shrub. The utility vehicle traveled over the shrub, ejecting the man onto the driveway before landing on top of him, according to FHP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: