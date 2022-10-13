Troopers search for Ford truck after man injured in Marion County hit-and-run crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for a Ford pickup truck connected to a Marion County hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a bicyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and SE 142nd Place.

Troopers said the pickup truck driver was traveling north in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 301 at the same time a bicyclist was going the same direction along the grass on the outside shoulder of that road.

The Ford Super Duty truck’s right mirror struck the 42-year-old man from Summerfield, a crash report shows. The truck driver fled the scene, where troopers later located the vehicle’s mirror, and the bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

According to FHP, the man who was hit described the vehicle as “a newer model white Ford pickup truck,” later determined to be a 2019 model.

Troopers said the most common models for the Ford Super Duty truck’s include F250, F350 and F450 models.

Anyone with information or tips on the whereabouts of the truck can call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

