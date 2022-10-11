Bicyclist killed in Osceola County crash with pickup truck, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist from Kissimmee was hit and killed in an Osceola County crash with a pickup truck early Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in St. Cloud around 6:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP said the bicyclist, a 56-year-old man, was hit in the eastbound lane of Nova Road by a Ford F-250. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Troopers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

FHP said there was a roadblock on Nova Road in both directions, as of 9:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: