Motorcyclist dies in DeBary crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – A 24-year-old DeBary motorcyclist was killed over the weekend in a traffic crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, according to deputies.

Nicholas Gonzalez was driving his 2005 Honda motorcycle north Enterprise Road toward Pond Court in DeBary when an SUV driving southbound failed to yield for the motorcycle while turning left, according to the crash report released by the sheriff’s office.

The collision caused Gonzalez to be ejected from the motorcycle, then strike the hood of a third vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Pond Court and Enterprise. He then landed on a grassy area on the road’s shoulder, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Central Florida Regional Medical Center in Sanford, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the SUV’s driver and passenger suffered minor cuts and bruises. The third driver wasn’t injured.

The initial investigation didn’t indicate any signs of impairment. Volusia County officials are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly as we receive more information.

