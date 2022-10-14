WATCH: Video shows Marion deputies track down driver in car chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies chased down a car near Ocklawaha Sunday night after the driver fled from a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Hyder, was seen along Southeast 182nd Ave. Road at about 11:30 p.m. crossing over the center line and driving at a high rate of speed while his rear lights were out.
A deputy tried to pull Hyder over, but Hyder fled and led law enforcement on a short chase until he crashed near the 12400 block of Southeast 195th Ave. Road, deputies said.
Deputies said Hyder then fled into the woods on foot, though a passenger in his vehicle — 39-year-old Kenneth Sowell, Jr. — was arrested after he was found with a backpack that contained methamphetamine and measuring spoons.
According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 team was eventually able to track Hyder to where he was hiding. Hyder, however, did not come out from his hiding place after several warnings, and the K-9 was sent in to apprehend him, deputies said.
In addition to an outstanding warrant for battery, Hyder faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence.
Sowell also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
