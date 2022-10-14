WATCH: Video shows Marion deputies track down driver in car chase

Video shows Marion deputies pursuing and apprehending a driver in Marion County who fled from a traffic stop (courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies chased down a car near Ocklawaha Sunday night after the driver fled from a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Hyder, was seen along Southeast 182nd Ave. Road at about 11:30 p.m. crossing over the center line and driving at a high rate of speed while his rear lights were out.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

A deputy tried to pull Hyder over, but Hyder fled and led law enforcement on a short chase until he crashed near the 12400 block of Southeast 195th Ave. Road, deputies said.

Deputies said Hyder then fled into the woods on foot, though a passenger in his vehicle — 39-year-old Kenneth Sowell, Jr. — was arrested after he was found with a backpack that contained methamphetamine and measuring spoons.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 team was eventually able to track Hyder to where he was hiding. Hyder, however, did not come out from his hiding place after several warnings, and the K-9 was sent in to apprehend him, deputies said.

Kenneth Sowell, Jr. (Left) and Joshua Hyder (Right) (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

In addition to an outstanding warrant for battery, Hyder faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence.

Sowell also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: