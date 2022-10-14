80-year-old tricyclist dies after Orange County hit-and-run, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are on the lookout for a driver responsible in the hit-and-run death of an 80-year-old woman in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a report, FHP said the woman was riding a tricycle along West Lancaster Road Monday night when a vehicle struck her and then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and later died Wednesday, troopers said.

Investigators said they found a passenger side mirror believed to be from the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

According to FHP, the mirror is believed to have been part of a Black BMW, 3 series, between the model years of 2005 - 2011.

Troopers said the car should have damage to the passenger side mirror and urged mechanics or auto body shops that may have replaced or repaired such a part for a Black BMW to contact FHP.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

