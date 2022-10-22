Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says

A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden Fire Department at the scene near mile marker 21, between Winter Garden and Ocoee, with FHP and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office soon joining them to investigate, according to OCFRD.

Troopers said a pickup truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught fire. The vehicle’s only occupant died as a result of the crash, according to a preliminary statement.

Traffic cameras at the scene showed the roadblock remained in place until around 12:10 p.m., at which time the wrecked pickup truck was carried off and drivers could later be seen taking the offramp to the Turnpike once again.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Given the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

