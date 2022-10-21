Adults can trick-or-treat at the Oviedo Mall next week. Here’s what to expect

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo Mall is giving adults some nostalgia next week as they are preparing to host their inaugural Sip-or-Treat event.

This free event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Participants must be 21 and will be given a wristband upon checking in, which allows visitors to sample beer and wine throughout the event.

Those attending are being encouraged to dress in costume to enjoy a food and wine stroll around the mall.

Organizers said there will be wine, beer, treats and non-alcoholic beverages in addition to photo-ops and entertainment.

Oviedo Mall will also be hosting other Halloween events all weekend long, including story time for kids at B. Daulton Bookstore and showings of hit blockbusters like “Dawn of the Dead” in 3D and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Mall-O-Ween will also take place on Halloween day where kids can join in on the trick-or-treat fun throughout the mall, minus the alcoholic beverages of course.

You can register for sip-or-treat or find more information about the event by clicking here.

