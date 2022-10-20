2nd woman dies after crash that killed West Melbourne teacher, police say

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Melbourne. Both women have died.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second woman is now dead following a crash Tuesday that killed a West Melbourne school teacher when a pickup jumped the curb hitting the two women on the sidewalk, according to Melbourne police.

Police identified the second victim Thursday as Megan Grace, 26, of Palm Bay. The police department was notified Wednesday that she had succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest | Become a News 6 Insider]

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues, police said. A 29-year-old Satellite Beach man traveling north in a Ford pickup lost control and hit the two women on the sidewalk, according to investigators.

The teacher was identified by police Wednesday as Rikki Grace, 25, of Palm Bay. Grace taught at Imagine West Melbourne.

According to Melbourne police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, it is too early to determine if charges will be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.

See our previous coverage on this story in the media player below.

A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at (321) 288-8288.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: